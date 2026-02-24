'CMR': Mohanlal's interview with Pinarayi Vijayan is honest, unfiltered
The teaser for Kandiyum Mindiyum Iruvar, Mohanlal's new interview with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, just dropped—and it's already buzzing online.
Filmed at Cliff House in Thiruvananthapuram, the clip shows the two sharing honest conversations about life and movies.
Teaser: From personal anecdotes to film preferences
Vijayan opens up about a tough moment from his past when he was beaten so badly his skin tore. He says he likes Rajinikanth's films and action movies.
The teaser wraps up with Mohanlal delivering the dialogue Ente Keralam, Angeyude Keralam, Nammude Keralam, earning applause from the Chief Minister.
Episode follows 1 with former CM Oommen Chandy
Directed by T.K. Rajeev Kumar, the episode was actually Vijayan's idea after a casual chat with Mohanlal.
It follows an earlier episode featuring ex-CM Oommen Chandy, and the premiere date has not been announced.