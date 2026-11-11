Coachella 2027 names Lipa, Tame Impala, SZA, Yankee in Indio

Daddy Yankee is booked for a separate fourth headliner slot. Friday night belongs to Dua Lipa, her first headline set at the festival.

with Madonna back in the Dance Tent alongside Zara Larsson and Jisoo.

Saturday sees Tame Impala's return since 2019, joined by Phoebe Bridgers and Tiesto.

SZA will close out Sunday with Don Toliver, Kygo, and Empire of the Sun.

Tickets go on sale November 13 at 12pm PT: set those reminders!