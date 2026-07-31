Cockroach Janta Party accuses police over FIR against Ruchika Singh
Entertainment
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is calling out the police after 23-year-old Ruchika Singh was hit with an FIR for allegedly using harsh language about Prime Minister Modi at a student protest.
A video of her speech went viral, leading to police action: something CJP spokesperson Saurav Das called a "misuse of criminal machinery."
Cyber FIR names Meta India head
Das pointed out that half of Lok Sabha MPs have criminal cases, saying, "The Police can focus their energy toward them, not a 25-year old! Harassment of the young must STOP immediately!"
CJP also warned they will restart protests if charges are not dropped.
Meanwhile, Hyderabad Cyber Crime police lodged FIRs against social media accounts critical of the prime minister, even naming Meta India's head as co-accused.