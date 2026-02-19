'Cockroach' trailer out; film to release in early March
Entertainment
Cockroach, a new Telugu film from director P Suneel Kumar Reddy, is set to release in early March 2026.
The story follows the unexpected connection between a street-side sex worker and a contract killer, aiming to break stereotypes and spark conversations about how society judges people.
Cast and crew of the film
Reddy says the film takes on societal hypocrisy by revealing the real lives behind those often labeled as "dirty."
Produced by B Bapiraju under Sri Lakshmi Pictures, Cockroach has an "A" certificate for its intense content.
The cast features Abhilash Sunkara, Premasan, Naveen, and award-winning actress Teertha—plus actual fighters from Andhra Pradesh—to keep things authentic.