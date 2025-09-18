'Cocktail 2' begins filming in Italy: Shahid-Kriti's song planned
The sequel to the 2012 hit Cocktail has officially started shooting in Sicily, Italy.
Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 brings together Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna.
A big highlight: a new musical number will be filmed at some of Sicily's most iconic spots, with fans hoping it will match the original film's memorable music.
More on the shoot and release timeline
This month-long Sicily schedule focuses on key scenes set against Mediterranean beaches. The much-anticipated song with Shahid and Kriti is planned for late September 2025.
After wrapping up in Italy, the team heads to Mumbai for more filming—all leading up to a planned 2026 release.
The movie aims to capture the vibe of the first Cocktail while adding fresh energy with its international locations and new cast lineup.