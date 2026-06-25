'Cocktail 2' collects ₹69.35cr in India after 6 days
Entertainment
Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, has pulled in a solid ₹69.35 crore across India in just six days since its June 19 release.
Even with tough competition from Toy Story 5 and Maa Inti Bangaram, the film is holding its own.
Wednesday alone saw another ₹5 crore added to the tally.
'Cocktail 2' expected ₹75cr 1st week
The movie kicked off strong with ₹14.10 crore on opening day and hit its highest point on Sunday at ₹18.85 crore.
Collections dipped to ₹6.90 crore on Monday but bounced back slightly Tuesday thanks to discounted tickets, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh.
Despite new releases like Welcome to the Jungle and Supergirl coming up this weekend, Cocktail 2 is expected to finish its first week around the ₹75 crore mark.