'Cocktail 2' collects ₹69.35cr in India after 6 days

'Cocktail 2' expected ₹75cr 1st week

The movie kicked off strong with ₹14.10 crore on opening day and hit its highest point on Sunday at ₹18.85 crore.

Collections dipped to ₹6.90 crore on Monday but bounced back slightly Tuesday thanks to discounted tickets, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Despite new releases like Welcome to the Jungle and Supergirl coming up this weekend, Cocktail 2 is expected to finish its first week around the ₹75 crore mark.