'Cocktail 2' remains steady; India net collection reaches ₹90cr 

Sustained success

Looking at weekend and weekdays collection of the film

Despite the release of Welcome to the Jungle, Cocktail 2 held firm on its second Friday (Day 8) with a collection of ₹4cr. It rebounded by 6.3% on Saturday (Day 9) to secure ₹4.25cr and witnessed a further 3.5% escalation on Sunday (Day 10) with a collection of ₹4.4cr. On its crucial second Monday (Day 11), it recorded a normal weekday drop of 60.2%, minting ₹1.75cr net before adding another ₹1.85cr on Day 12 and another ₹1.25cr on Day 14.