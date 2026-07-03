'Cocktail 2' remains steady; India net collection reaches ₹90cr
What's the story
The romantic drama Cocktail 2, headlined by Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kriti Sanon, is inching closer to the domestic ₹90cr mark. The film's India net collection reached ₹89.4cr on Day 14 (Thursday). Despite facing stiff competition from Akshay Kumar's Welcome to the Jungle and Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga, it has held its ground at the box office. Its global earnings stand at ₹135.92cr.
Box office journey
Decoding daily collection of 'Cocktail 2'
Cocktail 2 had a strong start, with a domestic net collection of ₹13.5cr on Day 1 (June 19). It witnessed steady performance over the weekend, peaking on the first Sunday with a collection of ₹17.75cr. The film's first weekdays also showed stability, bringing in ₹6.75cr each on Monday and Tuesday, followed by ₹5.25cr on Wednesday and ₹4.25cr on Day 7 (1st Thursday).
Sustained success
Looking at weekend and weekdays collection of the film
Despite the release of Welcome to the Jungle, Cocktail 2 held firm on its second Friday (Day 8) with a collection of ₹4cr. It rebounded by 6.3% on Saturday (Day 9) to secure ₹4.25cr and witnessed a further 3.5% escalation on Sunday (Day 10) with a collection of ₹4.4cr. On its crucial second Monday (Day 11), it recorded a normal weekday drop of 60.2%, minting ₹1.75cr net before adding another ₹1.85cr on Day 12 and another ₹1.25cr on Day 14.
Film's plot
This is what happens in 'Cocktail 2'
Written by Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain, Cocktail 2 delves into the complexities of modern relationships. The story follows college sweethearts Kunal and Diya (Kapoor and Mandanna), whose fears about marriage peak during a vacation in Sicily. Their lives take a turn when they meet Diya's dynamic friend Ally (Sanon), leading to an emotional rivalry set against the backdrop of London and Cape Town.