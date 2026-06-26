'Cocktail 2' slightly dips; total collection reaches ₹110cr 

Box office performance

Looking at 'Cocktail 2' in numbers

According to Sacnilk, Cocktail 2 raked in ₹4.25cr net in India on Thursday, taking its one-week domestic total to ₹70.5cr. The film's earnings peaked during the weekend with ₹16.25cr on Saturday and ₹17.75cr on Sunday before experiencing a dip on Monday (₹6.75cr) and Tuesday (₹6.75cr). On Wednesday, it collected ₹5.25cr. Despite this, it has already surpassed the lifetime collection of Kapoor's Deva (₹34.37cr) and is nearing his previous film O'Romeo's lifetime haul of ₹72.99cr.