'Cocktail 2' slightly dips; total collection reaches ₹110cr
What's the story
The romantic drama Cocktail 2, directed by Homi Adajania and starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, has crossed the ₹70cr mark in India after its first week. Despite mixed reviews from audiences and critics alike, the film has managed to achieve this milestone. However, it saw a dip in collections on Thursday (Day 7), registering a decline from its Wednesday earnings.
Box office performance
Looking at 'Cocktail 2' in numbers
According to Sacnilk, Cocktail 2 raked in ₹4.25cr net in India on Thursday, taking its one-week domestic total to ₹70.5cr. The film's earnings peaked during the weekend with ₹16.25cr on Saturday and ₹17.75cr on Sunday before experiencing a dip on Monday (₹6.75cr) and Tuesday (₹6.75cr). On Wednesday, it collected ₹5.25cr. Despite this, it has already surpassed the lifetime collection of Kapoor's Deva (₹34.37cr) and is nearing his previous film O'Romeo's lifetime haul of ₹72.99cr.
Film's message
Global haul details
On Day 7, the breezy romance drama earned ₹1 crore in the overseas market, taking the total international haul to ₹25 crore. With this, the global gross has reached ₹109.07 crore. The film was released in theaters on June 19 and has been doing fairly well in theaters.
Film details
Everything to know about the film
Cocktail 2 is a spiritual sequel to the 2012 film Cocktail, which starred Saif Ali Khan, Diana Penty, and Deepika Padukone. The story follows college sweethearts Kunal (Kapoor) and Diya (Mandanna), who are unsure about marriage. Their lives take an unexpected turn when they meet Diya's friend Ally (Sanon) during a holiday in Sicily. The film also stars Tiku Talsania in a pivotal role.