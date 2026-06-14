'Cocktail 2' gets CBFC A, Sanon adult debut June 19
Entertainment
Cocktail 2 has officially received an A certificate from the CBFC, and it's hitting theaters on June 19, 2026.
The film stars Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kriti Sanon, who's making her adult film debut with a bold boho-glam look that's quite a shift from her usual roles.
'Cocktail 2' bookings open, reactions mixed
Advance bookings are now open in select cinemas.
While the plot may center on a queer love story (details still under wraps), producer Dinesh Vijan says this sequel will feel "this one is a breeze."
Early reactions to the trailer have been mixed. Viewers find it stylish but say it lacks standout moments.
Plus, fans of the original's music might notice this time around it's getting a lukewarm response.