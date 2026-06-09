'Cocktail 2' makers plan grand music festival ahead of release
What's the story
The makers of Cocktail 2 are taking film promotions to new heights with an innovative approach. Instead of the usual trailer launches and city tours, they are planning to organize a massive music festival across Mumbai, New Delhi, and Pune. This unique initiative is aimed at bringing the world and essence of the film closer to audiences.
Festival details
An immersive experience for fans
The upcoming Cocktail 2 Music Festival will not just be a promotional event but an immersive experience for fans, according to the makers. It will feature live performances of songs from the Cocktail 2 soundtrack by the original singers. The film's cast members are also expected to make appearances, interact with audiences, share behind-the-scenes stories, and participate in various segments of the live show.
Film details
Everything to know about 'Cocktail 2'
Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Luv Ranjan, and Ankur Garg. The film features an ensemble cast that includes Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna. The screenplay has been penned by Tarun Jain and Ranjan. The movie is set to hit the theaters on June 19.