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Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Cocktail 2' struggles, likely to end theatrical run at ₹86cr
'Cocktail 2' struggles, likely to end theatrical run at ₹86cr
'Cocktail 2' box office collection

'Cocktail 2' struggles, likely to end theatrical run at ₹86cr

By Shreya Mukherjee
Jul 14, 2026
11:05 am
What's the story

The Hindi romantic drama Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, has witnessed a significant drop in its box office collection during the fourth weekend. The film managed to rake in ₹50L over this period, taking its total gross earnings to ₹84.75 crore at the Indian box office after 24 days of release. Despite these modest numbers, it is likely to end up as a commercial failure.

Box office prediction

'Cocktail 2': Another failure for romance on big screen

Produced by Maddock Films, Cocktail 2 is expected to add a few more crores to its total collection before it finishes its run at around ₹85-86 crore nett in India, per Pinkvilla.

However, the film is still likely to be considered a failure at the box office.

The rom-com genre and mid-scale films have been facing challenges in the post-pandemic era due to the rise of digital platforms and the short gap between theatrical release and OTT premiere.

Collection breakdown

Week-wise collection of the film

The week-wise box office collections of Cocktail 2 are as follows: In its first week, the film earned ₹63.5 crore, followed by ₹16.25 crore in the second week and ₹4.5 crore in the third week.

The fourth weekend saw an estimated addition of just ₹0.5 crore to the total earnings, bringing it to a cumulative total of ₹84.75 crore so far.

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