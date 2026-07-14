'Cocktail 2' struggles, likely to end theatrical run at ₹86cr

Produced by Maddock Films, Cocktail 2 is expected to add a few more crores to its total collection before it finishes its run at around ₹85-86 crore nett in India, per Pinkvilla.

However, the film is still likely to be considered a failure at the box office.

The rom-com genre and mid-scale films have been facing challenges in the post-pandemic era due to the rise of digital platforms and the short gap between theatrical release and OTT premiere.