'Cocktail 2' struggles, likely to end theatrical run at ₹86cr
What's the story
The Hindi romantic drama Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, has witnessed a significant drop in its box office collection during the fourth weekend. The film managed to rake in ₹50L over this period, taking its total gross earnings to ₹84.75 crore at the Indian box office after 24 days of release. Despite these modest numbers, it is likely to end up as a commercial failure.
Box office prediction
'Cocktail 2': Another failure for romance on big screen
Produced by Maddock Films, Cocktail 2 is expected to add a few more crores to its total collection before it finishes its run at around ₹85-86 crore nett in India, per Pinkvilla.
However, the film is still likely to be considered a failure at the box office.
The rom-com genre and mid-scale films have been facing challenges in the post-pandemic era due to the rise of digital platforms and the short gap between theatrical release and OTT premiere.
Collection breakdown
Week-wise collection of the film
The week-wise box office collections of Cocktail 2 are as follows: In its first week, the film earned ₹63.5 crore, followed by ₹16.25 crore in the second week and ₹4.5 crore in the third week.
The fourth weekend saw an estimated addition of just ₹0.5 crore to the total earnings, bringing it to a cumulative total of ₹84.75 crore so far.