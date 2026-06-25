'Cocktail 2' nets ₹60.90 cr India and ₹95 cr global

'Cocktail 2' needs ₹5 cr

Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 is keeping audiences interested: night shows had a solid 30.31% occupancy on day five.

It's outperformed recent releases but still needs about ₹5 crore to hit that big ₹100 crore milestone.

With Akshay Kumar's Welcome to the Jungle dropping June 26 and Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's Alpha arriving July 3, Cocktail 2 will have to work hard to stay on top.