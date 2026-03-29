'Cocktail 2' sequel wraps Mumbai shoot with Kapoor Mandanna Sanon

Composer Pritam scores 'Cocktail 2' soundtrack

Music for Cocktail 2 comes from Pritam, who's added catchy tracks to balance out the film's darker themes.

The team went all out at Film City for these sequences, including a grand house set for the engagement-sequence. A big club number featuring the lead trio was filmed in January.

With Luv Ranjan writing and Dinesh Vijan producing, Mandanna and Sanon take on complex roles for what promises to be a unique mix of drama and fun.