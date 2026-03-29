'Cocktail 2' sequel wraps Mumbai shoot with Kapoor Mandanna Sanon
Entertainment
Cocktail 2 has officially wrapped up shooting in Mumbai, ending on a lively note with energetic song sequences starring Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kriti Sanon.
This spiritual sequel to the 2012 hit dives into love, betrayal, and revenge, but keeps things fresh with plenty of upbeat musical moments.
Composer Pritam scores 'Cocktail 2' soundtrack
Music for Cocktail 2 comes from Pritam, who's added catchy tracks to balance out the film's darker themes.
The team went all out at Film City for these sequences, including a grand house set for the engagement-sequence. A big club number featuring the lead trio was filmed in January.
With Luv Ranjan writing and Dinesh Vijan producing, Mandanna and Sanon take on complex roles for what promises to be a unique mix of drama and fun.