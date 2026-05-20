Is 'Cocktail 2' song copied from an old Italian track?

A new track from the upcoming film Cocktail 2, titled Mashooqa, has sparked a debate online. While many fans have praised the visuals and chemistry between lead actors Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon , some netizens have accused the makers of copying the tune from a 1993 Italian song Se So Arrubate A Nonna. The Hindi song is composed by Pritam .

Similarities Netizens called out similarities between 2 songs A Reddit user recently posted clips of Mashooqa and the 1993 track, highlighting the similarities between the two. Other users joined in, claiming that the music sounded almost identical. One user said, "It's still a dull song even after Pritam copied it." Another wrote, "Fork found in kitchen." One comment read, "Bollywood copying again?," while another added, "It sounds same." A user also joked, "Pritam can't stop copying lol."

Defense Some users defended Pritam: 'This is called sampling' Some users also defended Pritam, arguing that the song may have been a case of sampling. One Reddit user explained, "This is called sampling, not stealing/copying. It's when you take the main beat of a song and layer other instruments over it with changed lyrics." They added that this technique is popular in the music industry and has been used by artists like Pitbull, Taylor Swift, and Kanye.

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Song details More about original song and 'Mashooqa' The original song, Se So Arrubate A Nonna, is a comedic Neapolitan track by Italian duo Bibi & Coco. Released in 1993 as part of their album Le Origini Vol. 2, the title roughly translates to "The Kidnapped Grandma" in the Neapolitan dialect. Although it did not become a global hit, it has maintained a cult following over the years. In Mashooqa, Kapoor and Sanon are seen traveling together and falling in love with each other.

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