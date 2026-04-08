'Jab Talak': Shahid-Kriti-Rashmika party hard in 'Cocktail 2' first song
What's the story
The first song from Cocktail 2, titled Jab Talak, was unveiled on Wednesday. The track features lead actors Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna in stylish contemporary outfits partying hard across fantastic beachside locations. The song is catchy, peppy, and gives you a good first look at the characters. Directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, the film will hit theaters on June 19.
Song similarities
Visuals of 'Jab Talak' strike nostalgic chord with audiences
The visuals of Jab Talak have already struck a nostalgic chord with audiences, reminding many of the iconic track Tumhi Ho Bandhu from the original Cocktail. The film is a spiritual sequel to the 2012 hit Cocktail, which starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty. Will the new stars match the level of chemistry? Only time will tell.
Actor reunion
Second collaboration between Kapoor and Sanon
Cocktail 2 marks the second collaboration between Kapoor and Sanon after their 2024 hit Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Diya. This will be the first time Kapoor and Mandanna share screen space. Mandanna's post for the song revealed that her character will be called Diya, while Kapoor and Sanon play Kunal and Ally, respectively. Cocktail 2 has been shot across Sicily in Italy and various parts of Delhi and North India, such as Chhatarpur, Gurugram, and South Delhi.