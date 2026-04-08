'Jab Talak': Shahid-Kriti-Rashmika party hard in 'Cocktail 2' first song 

The visuals of Jab Talak have already struck a nostalgic chord with audiences, reminding many of the iconic track Tumhi Ho Bandhu from the original Cocktail. The film is a spiritual sequel to the 2012 hit Cocktail, which starred Saif Ali Khan , Deepika Padukone , and Diana Penty. Will the new stars match the level of chemistry? Only time will tell.

Actor reunion

Second collaboration between Kapoor and Sanon

Cocktail 2 marks the second collaboration between Kapoor and Sanon after their 2024 hit Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Diya. This will be the first time Kapoor and Mandanna share screen space. Mandanna's post for the song revealed that her character will be called Diya, while Kapoor and Sanon play Kunal and Ally, respectively. Cocktail 2 has been shot across Sicily in Italy and various parts of Delhi and North India, such as Chhatarpur, Gurugram, and South Delhi.