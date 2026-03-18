'Cocktail 2' teaser certified, to be attached to 'Dhurandhar 2'
What's the story
The much-anticipated sequel to the 2012 hit film Cocktail, titled Cocktail 2, is set to release on June 19. The film features Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. A teaser for the movie has been approved by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and will be attached to Dhurandhar: The Revenge screenings, as per Bollywood Hungama.
Teaser details
The teaser has been approved recently
The Cocktail 2 teaser, lasting for 107 seconds, was certified by CBFC on March 11. It has been given a U/A 16+ rating with no cuts. According to a source, the teaser is expected to give viewers a glimpse into the colorful and emotionally rich world of this modern-day relationship drama.
Production details
Meet the team behind the film
Cocktail 2 is a joint production of Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films and Luv Ranjan's Luv Films. The film has been penned by Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain, with Homi Adajania directing it. Recently, the filmmakers released the first glimpse of the characters, showing their distinct personalities in the film.