Shahid-Kriti's 'Cocktail 2' to hit Netflix tomorrow
What's the story
The romantic drama Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, will make its digital debut on Netflix on August 14. The film is directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Luv Ranjan, and Ankur Garg. It also features veteran actor Tiku Talsania, with Pulkit Samrat making a special appearance.
Plot
What is the film about?
The film is a spiritual sequel to Cocktail (2012).
The story revolves around Kunal (Kapoor) and Diya (Mandanna), who travel to Sicily.
Their romantic plans go awry when Diya asks her friend Ally (Sanon) to test Kunal's loyalty by flirting with him, leading to an emotionally complicated triangle.
The movie will be available in its original language, Hindi.
It was released in theaters on June 19 and received mixed reviews.
Comparison
Sanon on comparisons to original 'Cocktail'
Speaking about the comparisons between Cocktail and the new installment, Sanon previously said, "I'm sure a comparison is going to happen, but the good part is that this is not a sequel; it's a franchise. So it's more of a vibe franchise, and the characters are separate."
Cocktail 2 features music by Pritam and was shot in stunning locations such as Sicily, London, and Cape Town.