Shahid-Kriti's 'Cocktail 2' to hit Netflix tomorrow

The film is a spiritual sequel to Cocktail (2012).

The story revolves around Kunal (Kapoor) and Diya (Mandanna), who travel to Sicily.

Their romantic plans go awry when Diya asks her friend Ally (Sanon) to test Kunal's loyalty by flirting with him, leading to an emotionally complicated triangle.

The movie will be available in its original language, Hindi.

It was released in theaters on June 19 and received mixed reviews.