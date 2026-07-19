'Cocktail 2' with Kapoor Mandanna Sanon heading to Netflix soon
After a solid run in theaters, Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kriti Sanon, is heading to Netflix.
While the official streaming date isn't out yet, reports say you can expect it sometime between late July and early August 2026.
Fans are buzzing about finally catching it online.
Adajania directs 'Cocktail 2' love triangle
Directed by Homi Adajania, this film is a spiritual follow-up to the original Cocktail.
It follows Kunal (Kapoor) and Diya (Mandanna) as their relationship gets tested on a trip to Sicily.
Things get complicated when Diya asks her college friend Ally (Sanon) to flirt with Kunal to see if he can be trusted: cue the love triangle!
The movie dives into trust issues, insecurity, and what commitment really means.
Kapadia, Irani, Tripathi join cast
The cast also features Dimple Kapadia, Boman Irani, and Pankaj Tripathi in key roles.
Even though reviews were mixed in theaters, people loved the chemistry between the leads, which has everyone curious for its OTT release.