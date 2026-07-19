'Cocktail 2' with Kapoor Mandanna Sanon heading to Netflix soon

Directed by Homi Adajania, this film is a spiritual follow-up to the original Cocktail.

It follows Kunal (Kapoor) and Diya (Mandanna) as their relationship gets tested on a trip to Sicily.

Things get complicated when Diya asks her college friend Ally (Sanon) to flirt with Kunal to see if he can be trusted: cue the love triangle!

The movie dives into trust issues, insecurity, and what commitment really means.