'Cocktail 2' wraps up shoot: Shahid-Kriti-Rashmika starrer hits theaters when

Adajania and Sanon shared updates

Adajania called the crew "fools" (with lots of love) and said they had a blast making the film. Kriti Sanon also shared her affection for the team online.

While plot details are still secret—keeping fans guessing—Mandanna gave followers a peek behind the camera, joking about trying out cinematography as her second job.

The film continues from the popular 2012 original starring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty.