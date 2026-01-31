'Cocktail 2' wraps up shoot: Shahid-Kriti-Rashmika starrer hits theaters when
Entertainment
Cocktail 2 has finished filming! Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna star in this sequel, with director Homi Adajania sharing a cheerful group photo and thanking the team on Instagram.
The movie is expected to hit theaters in 2026.
Adajania and Sanon shared updates
Adajania called the crew "fools" (with lots of love) and said they had a blast making the film. Kriti Sanon also shared her affection for the team online.
While plot details are still secret—keeping fans guessing—Mandanna gave followers a peek behind the camera, joking about trying out cinematography as her second job.
The film continues from the popular 2012 original starring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty.