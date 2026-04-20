Cohn, 'The Facts of Life' star, says she faces cancer
Entertainment
Mindy Cohn, best known for playing on The Facts of Life, has shared that she's facing cancer once more.
Posting from her hospital bed on Instagram, the 59-year-old thanked her care team and said she's hopeful about recovery.
She didn't mention the specific type of cancer but plans to rest up for a couple more weeks before what she calls her "next adventure."
Cohn battled breast cancer, stars respond
Cohn previously battled breast cancer in 2012, going through major treatments before announcing remission in 2017.
After her latest update, celebrities like Jerry O'Connell reached out to offer help, while Sarah Paulson and Helen Hunt sent warm messages of love and encouragement.