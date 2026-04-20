Cohn, 'The Facts of Life' star, says she faces cancer Entertainment Apr 20, 2026

Mindy Cohn, best known for playing on The Facts of Life, has shared that she's facing cancer once more.

Posting from her hospital bed on Instagram, the 59-year-old thanked her care team and said she's hopeful about recovery.

She didn't mention the specific type of cancer but plans to rest up for a couple more weeks before what she calls her "next adventure."