Coimbatore trailer shows Madhavan as G D Naidu in 'GDN'
Entertainment
The trailer for GDN just dropped in Coimbatore, giving us a glimpse of R Madhavan as the legendary inventor G D Naidu.
Set in pre-independence India, the film highlights Naidu's relentless drive and creative breakthroughs, along with the challenges he faced on his journey.
Ramakumar directs 'GDN' Madhavan cowrites screenplay
Directed by Krishnakumar Ramakumar, GDN features Sathyaraj, Priyamani, Jayaram, and Dushara Vijayan alongside Madhavan.
The screenplay is a joint effort between Ramakumar and Madhavan.
Music comes from Govind Vasantha; Aravind Kamalanathan handles cinematography; Bijith Bala edits.
It's produced by Varghese Moolan and Tricolour Films, Madhavan's own banner with his wife Sarita.