Coimbatore trailer shows Madhavan as G D Naidu in 'GDN' Entertainment Jul 05, 2026

The trailer for GDN just dropped in Coimbatore, giving us a glimpse of R Madhavan as the legendary inventor G D Naidu.

Set in pre-independence India, the film highlights Naidu's relentless drive and creative breakthroughs, along with the challenges he faced on his journey.