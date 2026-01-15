Coke Studio Bharat LIVE: Music, food & good vibes hit Delhi and Guwahati
Coke Studio Bharat just went LIVE for the first time ever, bringing together music, food, and sports in a big way. The debut shows happened in Delhi on January 10 and Guwahati on January 13.
Delhi saw performances from Shreya Ghoshal (with a fan joining her on stage!), Aditya Rikhari (who dropped an unreleased track), Rashmeet Kaur and more.
In Guwahati, the spotlight was on Northeast voices and featured artists including Shankuraj Konwar; Anuv Jain also performed, with crowd singalongs and unplugged backstage sessions.
What made these events stand out?
Both venues mixed up great music with multi-cuisine meals paired with Coke drinks—plus a real focus on sustainability thanks to the #MaidaanSaaf recycling drive.
IMX Lead Shantanu Gangane said it was all about "genuine connections."