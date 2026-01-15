Coke Studio Bharat LIVE: Music, food & good vibes hit Delhi and Guwahati Entertainment Jan 15, 2026

Coke Studio Bharat just went LIVE for the first time ever, bringing together music, food, and sports in a big way. The debut shows happened in Delhi on January 10 and Guwahati on January 13.

Delhi saw performances from Shreya Ghoshal (with a fan joining her on stage!), Aditya Rikhari (who dropped an unreleased track), Rashmeet Kaur and more.

In Guwahati, the spotlight was on Northeast voices and featured artists including Shankuraj Konwar; Anuv Jain also performed, with crowd singalongs and unplugged backstage sessions.