Jankee Mehta cheers on Nakuul Mehta's new series 'Space Gen: Chandrayaan'
The trailer for Space Gen: Chandrayaan just dropped, with Nakuul Mehta leading the cast. The show lands on JioHotstar January 23, 2026.
After watching the trailer, Nakuul's wife, Jankee Mehta, posted a sweet "Super proud of you baby" on Instagram.
Trailer highlights ISRO's real-life ups and downs
The trailer gives a peek into ISRO's journey during the Chandrayaan-2 mission—showing the tough moments when Vikram lander didn't stick its landing and how scientists kept pushing forward.
It also touches on preparations for Chandrayaan-3 amid the Covid pandemic and India's race against Russia in space exploration.
Meet the team behind 'Space Gen'
Produced by TVF. Besides Nakuul Mehta, you'll spot Shriya Saran, Danish Sait, Prakash Belawadi, and Gopal Datt.
Nakuul calls it a tribute to "resilience in its quietest, most human form."