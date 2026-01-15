Next Article
'Taskaree 2' could happen—if fans want it, says director
Entertainment
Director Raghav Jairath says a second season of Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web is on the cards if viewers show enough love.
The series, starring Emraan Hashmi as a customs officer and Sharad Kelkar as a smuggling kingpin, dropped on Netflix in January and is set at Mumbai's busy international airport.
How did the show come together?
Jairath shared that casting Hashmi just clicked—the actor was on board after a quick pitch.
To prep for his role, Hashmi even hung out in real customs zones to nail those little details.
What makes 'Taskaree' different?
Instead of over-the-top action, Taskaree leans into realistic procedures, drawing from research with customs and AIU officers.
The show was filmed across cities like Milan, Bangkok, Addis Ababa, Bahrain, and Mumbai for extra authenticity.