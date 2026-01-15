'I know my smile is trending': Varun Dhawan laughs off trolling
Varun Dhawan took a lighthearted approach to all the jokes about his smile, addressing the social media trolling during an Instagram Live on January 14, 2026.
Chatting with singer Vishal Mishra while heading to promote Border 2, he grinned for the camera and said, "I know my smile is trending," adding that he's "always smiling and happy"—and joked that all of India is smiling with him.
Why's everyone talking about his smile?
The trolling picked up after Border 2's trailer and the song Ghar Kab Aaoge dropped. Fans started making reels mimicking Varun's signature expressions, turning his smile into a viral trend.
The film—also starring Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty—hits theaters January 23.
Not his 1st time handling trolls
Varun has dealt with online teasing before.
When a fan recalled a dialogue from Kalank, he responded, writing, "All one can do is keep your head down and work. Never laugh at someone's failure."