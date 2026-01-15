'I know my smile is trending': Varun Dhawan laughs off trolling Entertainment Jan 15, 2026

Varun Dhawan took a lighthearted approach to all the jokes about his smile, addressing the social media trolling during an Instagram Live on January 14, 2026.

Chatting with singer Vishal Mishra while heading to promote Border 2, he grinned for the camera and said, "I know my smile is trending," adding that he's "always smiling and happy"—and joked that all of India is smiling with him.