IMDb's 'King' tops 2026's most anticipated films list
IMDb just dropped its list of the most hyped movies for 2026, and Shah Rukh Khan's King is leading the pack.
The rankings are based on IMDb page views worldwide—pretty cool that King marks SRK's big comeback after almost three years, with a reunion with Siddharth Anand.
What else is trending?
Ramayan, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, takes second place, while Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan lands at third.
Sequels like Dhurandhar 2 and Border 2 made the cut too, along with new universe-builders like Alpha and Benz.
There's also buzz around Prabhas's Spirit and Love and War featuring Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal.
A quick heads-up on 'Jana Nayagan'
Even though everyone's talking about it, Jana Nayagan has hit a snag with CBFC clearance.
Thanks to a Madras High Court stay order, its release—originally set for January 9—is now postponed until things get sorted out.