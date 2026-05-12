Colbert ending 'The Late Show' May 21 2026 over finances
Entertainment
Stephen Colbert's run on The Late Show is wrapping up, with the final episode set for May 21, 2026.
CBS says the decision is all about finances.
Colbert called hosting "a fantastic job" and promised fans the final season was "gonna be fun."
Final Colbert guests precede 'Comics Unleashed'
The show's last weeks are going out with a bang: expect appearances from Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers, John Oliver, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Pedro Pascal, Tom Hanks, and even David Letterman.
After Colbert signs off on May 21, CBS will roll out Comics Unleashed with Byron Allen in his slot.