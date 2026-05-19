Colbert opens final 'The Late Show' week spotlighting unaired bits Entertainment May 19, 2026

Stephen Colbert kicked off his final week on The Late Show by flipping the script: Monday's episode wasn't a highlight reel, but a "best of the worst of" collection.

Instead of famous moments, Colbert spotlighted unaired comedy bits and gave a nod to his hardworking staff, who filled the audience at New York's Ed Sullivan Theater.