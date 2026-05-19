Colbert opens final 'The Late Show' week spotlighting unaired bits
Stephen Colbert kicked off his final week on The Late Show by flipping the script: Monday's episode wasn't a highlight reel, but a "best of the worst of" collection.
Instead of famous moments, Colbert spotlighted unaired comedy bits and gave a nod to his hardworking staff, who filled the audience at New York's Ed Sullivan Theater.
'The Late Show' celebrates its staff
This episode was all about celebrating the show's team. Fans saw Brian Stack return as "Shrieking Joe," plus a Kid Rock parody that famously tanked ratings.
Colbert also revisited his old Chicago apartment and showed off a never-seen graphic naming Hillary Clinton as president in 2016, just for laughs.
Colbert's final show set Thursday
Colbert's goodbye isn't over yet: special episodes air Tuesday and Wednesday, with his final show set for Thursday.
The Late Show has been late-night TV's go-to for comedy and big moments, and this week is all about honoring that legacy.