Coldplay kiss cam: Who are the involved parties?
Astronomer Inc.'s CEO Andy Byron and Chief Public Officer Kristin Cabot ended up trending after a 'kiss cam' moment at a Coldplay concert in Boston on July 19, 2025.
Their attempts to dodge the camera only made things more interesting online, with rumors of an affair quickly spreading.
What does Kristin do?
All this attention has put Astronomer Inc.—a New York-based company that helps big names like Apple, Uber, and Ford manage their data—under the spotlight.
Their main product, Astro, is built for handling massive data workflows and powering AI projects.
Even with the personal drama, Astronomer is still backed by major investors like Bain Capital Ventures and Salesforce Ventures and continues to serve top clients.