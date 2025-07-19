Coldplay's 'kiss cam' couple go viral: CEO fired over affair Entertainment Jul 19, 2025

A Coldplay concert on July 15, 2025, took an unexpected turn when Astronomer's CEO Andy Byron and HR chief Kristin Cabot were caught on the venue's kiss cam.

The moment got even more awkward when Chris Martin joked about an affair on stage.

The clip exploded online, leading to Andy Byron being put on leave as memes and parodies quickly took over social feeds.