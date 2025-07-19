Coldplay's 'kiss cam' couple go viral: CEO fired over affair
A Coldplay concert on July 15, 2025, took an unexpected turn when Astronomer's CEO Andy Byron and HR chief Kristin Cabot were caught on the venue's kiss cam.
The moment got even more awkward when Chris Martin joked about an affair on stage.
The clip exploded online, leading to Andy Byron being put on leave as memes and parodies quickly took over social feeds.
Internet had a field day with the incident
Astronomer responded by suspending Byron and launching a board investigation, saying leadership needs to reflect company values.
Rumors about other employees being involved were shut down, and Byron hasn't made any public statements yet.
Meanwhile, the internet had a field day—a hidden-object game called "Coldplay Canoodlers" even popped up, letting players hunt for the couple in a pixelated concert crowd.
```