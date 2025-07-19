Next Article
Vaani Kapoor shines in silver fringe dress, promotes 'Mandala Murders'
Vaani Kapoor just dropped some eye-catching photos on Instagram, showing off a metallic silver fringe dress with a sleek bun and minimal makeup.
She called her style "Led by silver lining," and honestly, the vibe is pure glam.
'Mandala Murders' on Netflix from July 25
Kapoor is also set to star in Mandala Murders, streaming on Netflix from July 25. She plays detective Rea Thomas, diving into a case tied to an ancient cult.
The show mixes mythology and crime, features Surveen Chawla and Shriya Pilgaonkar, and comes from the makers of Mardaani.