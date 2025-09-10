Raj Khosla's iconic films to be re-released in theaters

"We'll have screenings of CID and Bombai Ka Babu at Indian International Centre in Delhi on November 10," revealed Anita. The dates and venues for other screenings are being finalized. "We'll show Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Main Tulsi Tere Aangan Ki, Do Raaste [1969], and many more. These movies have been digitally changed into the 4K format," added Anita.

Born on May 31, 1925, Khosla worked in Hindi cinema from the 1950s to the 1980s. He was known for his neo-noir style and his ability to bring out some of the finest performances from his actors. He frequently collaborated with Dev Anand and directed several box-office hits. He started his career under Guru Dutt's mentorship and went on to direct landmark films like CID (1956), Woh Kaun Thi? (1964), Mera Saaya (1966), MGMD (1971), MTTAK (1978), and Dostana (1980).