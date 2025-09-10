Raj Khosla's iconic films to be re-released in theaters
What's the story
The family of late filmmaker Raj Khosla is planning to re-release some of his iconic films, including Mera Gaon Mera Desh (MGMD) and Main Tulsi Tere Aangan Ki (MTTAK). His daughter Anita Khosla believes it's important for the new generation to remember her father's legacy, who is known as a "woman's director" for his nuanced portrayal of women. "His stories explored social issues, had powerful characters, good music, and stories that people remember even today," she told Mid-Day.
Screening details
Films will be screened in 4K format
"We'll have screenings of CID and Bombai Ka Babu at Indian International Centre in Delhi on November 10," revealed Anita. The dates and venues for other screenings are being finalized. "We'll show Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Main Tulsi Tere Aangan Ki, Do Raaste [1969], and many more. These movies have been digitally changed into the 4K format," added Anita.
Filmmaking journey
More about the filmmaker and his notable works
Born on May 31, 1925, Khosla worked in Hindi cinema from the 1950s to the 1980s. He was known for his neo-noir style and his ability to bring out some of the finest performances from his actors. He frequently collaborated with Dev Anand and directed several box-office hits. He started his career under Guru Dutt's mentorship and went on to direct landmark films like CID (1956), Woh Kaun Thi? (1964), Mera Saaya (1966), MGMD (1971), MTTAK (1978), and Dostana (1980).