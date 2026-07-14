Coleman channels Greek goddess in Manhattan promoting Nolan's 'The Odyssey'
Zendaya is turning heads in Manhattan with her Greek goddess-inspired look while promoting The Odyssey, Christopher Nolan's epic adaptation of Homer's poem.
She stars as Athena, and the film, also featuring Tom Holland, is set to hit theaters worldwide on July 17, 2026.
Coleman's Ferretti dress and $250 million film
Zendaya's white mini dress from Alberta Ferretti's Spring 2008 collection was chosen for its ancient Greek feel, complete with a plunging neckline and chainmail fringe.
Her stylist Law Roach made sure every detail fit the theme. She finished the look with gladiator heels by Sophia Webster, pendant earrings by Fope, a bixie cut for her curls, and subtle bronze makeup.
The film itself was shot across Greece, Morocco, and Italy using IMAX cameras and has a massive $250 million budget.