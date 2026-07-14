Coleman channels Greek goddess in Manhattan promoting Nolan's 'The Odyssey'

Zendaya's white mini dress from Alberta Ferretti's Spring 2008 collection was chosen for its ancient Greek feel, complete with a plunging neckline and chainmail fringe.

Her stylist Law Roach made sure every detail fit the theme. She finished the look with gladiator heels by Sophia Webster, pendant earrings by Fope, a bixie cut for her curls, and subtle bronze makeup.

The film itself was shot across Greece, Morocco, and Italy using IMAX cameras and has a massive $250 million budget.