Coleman channels 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' in Versace spiderweb gown
Entertainment
Zendaya is taking her Spider-Man: Brand New Day press tour to the next level with outfits inspired by the movie's themes and characters.
At the Shanghai premiere, she turned heads in a black Atelier Versace gown with a bold spiderweb design, styled by Law Roach and finished off with cream pumps and edgy baby bangs.
Coleman shows 'Spider-Man' inspired NYC looks
Zendaya's press tour has been packed with creative nods to Spider-Man.
In New York City, she rocked an oversized white blazer, thigh-high latex boots, and silver spider-web earrings inspired by villain Mr. Negative.
For the New York City premiere, she chose a dreamy gown with feathers and an asymmetrical neckline, proving her style is as iconic as her on-screen character.