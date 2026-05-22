Coleman of 'Danny Go!' mourns son Isaac's death from cancer
Entertainment
Daniel Coleman, known for the kids' show Danny Go!, shared that his 14-year-old son Isaac has passed away after battling stage 3 mouth cancer, a complication of Fanconi anemia, a rare genetic disorder he was born with.
Coleman posted a touching tribute on Instagram, saying, "Being your dad was the honor of a lifetime."
Isaac diagnosed December 2025, hospice April
Isaac's diagnosis came in December 2025 and brought tough challenges for the whole family.
As his health declined, Coleman canceled his tour in February to be with him.
By April, Isaac was in hospice care, and the family focused on making special memories together during those final months.