Coleman showcased Prada balms at 2 July film premieres
Entertainment
Zendaya showed off a fresh lip look at The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day premieres this July, skipping classic lipstick for Prada's Universal and Astral Pink balms.
Her makeup artist Ernesto Casillas shared that the Astral Pink balm gave her lips a 'soft hint of life,' keeping things subtle but eye-catching.
Coleman named global Prada Paradoxe ambassador
Zendaya was also just named global ambassador for Prada's new Paradoxe Sweet Chemistry fragrance. She says she first fell for Prada Paradoxe Eau de Parfum Intense after getting compliments at the 2025 Met Gala.
If you want to try her favorite balms or fragrances, Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale has them right now (and yes, the balm comes in a cool refillable tube).