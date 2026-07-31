Coleman stuns at 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' London red carpet

Casillas blended Pillow Talk Matte Beauty Blush Wand and Beautiful Skin Lip and Cheek Glow for a natural flush, then evened out her skin with Beautiful Skin Foundation and Airbrush Flawless Blur Concealer. He finished with setting spray for lasting glow.

For her eyes, he kept things soft with Exagger-Eyes Easy Eyeshadow Sticks and Volume Mascara, topping it off with Pillow Talk lipstick, a favorite among celebs like Emily Blunt.