Coleman stuns in Jacquemus at London 'The Odyssey' press tour
Entertainment
Zendaya turned heads at the London press tour for her new movie, The Odyssey, rocking a custom white Jacquemus gown with a sleek one-shoulder cut and open back.
The look was all about minimalist drama: simple but seriously eye-catching.
Coleman accessorizes 'The Odyssey' July 17
She finished the outfit with Oversized gold disk earrings, barely-there white heels, delicate rings, and a white headscarf for that vintage-meets-modern vibe.
Her bronzed makeup kept things fresh and polished.
The Odyssey hits theaters July 17, so mark your calendars!