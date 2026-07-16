Coleman wears Jitrois gown to 'Tonight Show' for 'The Odyssey'
Entertainment
Zendaya stepped out in a bold gold Jitrois gown, complete with a corset top and thigh-high slit, styled by Law Roach.
She was on her way to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to talk about her role as Athena in Christopher Nolan's new film, The Odyssey.
Coleman showcases varied couture looks
Zendaya's press tour looks have been next-level: from a white winged Matieres Fecales gown at the New York premiere to an antique gold Pamela Rolland dress earlier that day, and a Schiaparelli piece straight from Paris for the London premiere.
The Odyssey, where she stars alongside husband Tom Holland as Telemachus, hits theaters this Friday.