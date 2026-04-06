Collective Artists Network uses AI to reshape Indian film storytelling
Entertainment
AI is shaking up Indian films, with Bengaluru's Collective Artists Network, a talent agency, using it to create fresh content, especially in mythological stories.
Even classics like Raanjhanaa are getting AI-powered alternate endings.
Big names like Google and Microsoft are backing these changes, helping filmmakers keep up with what audiences want.
AI makes Indian films faster, cheaper
AI slashes movie budgets to one-fifth and speeds up production to one-quarter of the usual time. That's a huge win for filmmakers, especially when retelling epic tales that need big effects.
While some worry about losing the human touch, some studios see AI as a smart way to stay creative and competitive. It's putting India at the forefront of new-age cinema.