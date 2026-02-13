Colman Domingo, Kerry Washington lead Netflix's 'An Innocent Girl'

Why you should be excited about this project

This project brings together some big names and comes from the director behind one of Netflix's most-watched hits, Carry On.

Plus, Domingo's been everywhere lately—he's got roles lined up in Michael (as Joe Jackson), Wicked For Good (a 2025 credit), Spielberg's Disclosure Day, another season of Euphoria, and more Four Seasons on Netflix.

If you're into thrillers or just want to see these actors in action together, this one's worth keeping an eye on.