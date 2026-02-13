Colman Domingo, Kerry Washington lead Netflix's 'An Innocent Girl'
Colman Domingo (Euphoria) is teaming up with Kerry Washington, James Marsden, and Chloe East for Netflix's new psychological thriller An Innocent Girl.
Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, the movie follows a young woman who gets pulled into a dangerous world of sex, power, and murder by a powerful D.C. couple.
Kerry Washington is also producing the film.
Why you should be excited about this project
This project brings together some big names and comes from the director behind one of Netflix's most-watched hits, Carry On.
Plus, Domingo's been everywhere lately—he's got roles lined up in Michael (as Joe Jackson), Wicked For Good (a 2025 credit), Spielberg's Disclosure Day, another season of Euphoria, and more Four Seasons on Netflix.
If you're into thrillers or just want to see these actors in action together, this one's worth keeping an eye on.