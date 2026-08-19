Colman joins 'Only Murders in the Building' London season
Entertainment
Big news for Only Murders in the Building fans: Olivia Colman is officially joining season six!
The announcement dropped on Instagram, with Selena Gomez, Meryl Streep, and Martin Short welcoming her to the crew.
This season also shakes things up by moving the action to London.
Capaldi Whittaker Tennant among new cast
Colman isn't the only big name: Doctor Who stars Peter Capaldi, Jodie Whittaker, and David Tennant are also on board, along with Jim Broadbent, Nicola Coughlan, Martin Freeman, Jennifer Saunders, and Sharon Horgan.
If you're a Colman fan, keep an eye out for her new movie Wicker (with Peter Dinklage and Alexander Skarsgard), hitting theaters October 23.