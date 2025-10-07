Comedian Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa announce 2nd pregnancy

Comedian and television host Bharti Singh and her husband, producer Haarsh Limbachiyaa , have announced their second pregnancy. The couple shared the news on Monday through a joint Instagram post . In the caption, they wrote, "We are pregnant again." The announcement was accompanied by an adorable photo of the couple vacationing in Switzerland with Singh cradling her baby bump.

Congratulations Congratulations poured in for the couple The couple's post was met with a wave of congratulatory messages from industry friends and colleagues. Actors Parineeti Chopra, Esha Gupta, Jannat Zubair, Drashti Dhami, Abhishek Malhan, and Anjali Anand were among those who left sweet comments on the post. Singh and Limbachiyaa tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed their first child, son Laksh (fondly known as Golla), on April 3, 2022.

Family glimpses Singh had earlier joked about having another baby Singh and Limbachiyaa frequently share glimpses of their family life on social media and their YouTube channel. Their son Golla often makes cute appearances in their vlogs. In a recent vlog from Switzerland, Singh playfully asked Limbachiyaa if they should have another baby, and he cheerfully responded that he wanted "five babies."