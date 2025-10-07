Comedian Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa announce 2nd pregnancy
What's the story
Comedian and television host Bharti Singh and her husband, producer Haarsh Limbachiyaa, have announced their second pregnancy. The couple shared the news on Monday through a joint Instagram post. In the caption, they wrote, "We are pregnant again." The announcement was accompanied by an adorable photo of the couple vacationing in Switzerland with Singh cradling her baby bump.
Congratulations
Congratulations poured in for the couple
The couple's post was met with a wave of congratulatory messages from industry friends and colleagues. Actors Parineeti Chopra, Esha Gupta, Jannat Zubair, Drashti Dhami, Abhishek Malhan, and Anjali Anand were among those who left sweet comments on the post. Singh and Limbachiyaa tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed their first child, son Laksh (fondly known as Golla), on April 3, 2022.
Family glimpses
Singh had earlier joked about having another baby
Singh and Limbachiyaa frequently share glimpses of their family life on social media and their YouTube channel. Their son Golla often makes cute appearances in their vlogs. In a recent vlog from Switzerland, Singh playfully asked Limbachiyaa if they should have another baby, and he cheerfully responded that he wanted "five babies."
Career highlights
A look at Singh's career
Singh came into the spotlight after participating in The Great Indian Laughter Challenge and later became a household name through The Kapil Sharma Show. Over the years, she has served as the host of numerous reality shows and award ceremonies. Most recently, she hosted Laughter Chefs: Unlimited Entertainment Season 2. She also co-hosts a podcast with Limbachiyaa, where they chat with TV celebrities about their journeys in showbiz.