The FIR was registered at Waghodia Police Station under Section 296 (Punishment for obscene acts and songs) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

It alleges that the actor-comedian made an objectionable remark while talking to actor Sanjeeda Shaikh.

The complaint further claims that Bam performed an obscene act with a water bottle, mimicking urination in front of the audience and other actors present there.

Shaikh and Bam are currently seen in Dhindora Season 2 on Netflix.