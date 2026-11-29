Bhuvan Bam faces FIR over 'obscene' act at university event
What's the story
A case has been lodged against comedian and actor Bhuvan Bam for allegedly making obscene remarks and performing objectionable acts during a show at Parul University in Gujarat's Vadodara. The incident took place on November 25 during a comedy show titled Lavari, organized by the university on its campus in Limda village of Waghodia taluka, reported PTI.
Allegations
What the FIR states
The FIR was registered at Waghodia Police Station under Section 296 (Punishment for obscene acts and songs) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
It alleges that the actor-comedian made an objectionable remark while talking to actor Sanjeeda Shaikh.
The complaint further claims that Bam performed an obscene act with a water bottle, mimicking urination in front of the audience and other actors present there.
Shaikh and Bam are currently seen in Dhindora Season 2 on Netflix.
University stance
Complaint lodged by university's security head
The complainant, Mahendrapratap Singh, the university's security head, stated that the institution had granted permission for the show with clear instructions to maintain its dignity and discipline.
However, the FIR claims that the university authorities were neither informed about nor had consented to the alleged acts.
The complaint was filed on Sunday.
"We have registered an FIR against YouTuber Bhuvan Bam and started further investigation," confirmed Vadodara Rural Superintendent of Police Sushil Agrawal.