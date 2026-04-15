Comedian Anudeep Katikala detained for jokes on Pawan Kalyan

Stand-up comedian Anudeep Katikala was detained by Andhra Pradesh police on Tuesday in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh . The move came after a member of the Jana Sena Party (JSP), led by actor-politician Pawan Kalyan , lodged a complaint against him a few days ago. The complainant alleged that Katikala's online video insulted Andhra's Deputy Chief Minister Kalyan.

Legal action Katikala was visiting his parents in Prayagraj The comedian, based in Hyderabad, was detained three days after an FIR was registered against him at Kakinada Police Station. The complaint was filed by a JSP member who alleged that Katikala's jokes about Kalyan and actor Ram Charan were offensive. According to media reports, the 30-year-old comedian was visiting his parents in Prayagraj when he was detained.

Family statement Katikala has received disturbing threats from Kalyan's fans Katikala's family member told The Print that the comedian had already issued a public apology after his jokes drew abuse from Kalyan's fans on YouTube. Despite this, the comedian has faced intense backlash and disturbing threats from Kalyan's fans, including violent threats and abuse directed at him.

Advertisement

Controversial content Controversy erupted after Katikala's YouTube video went viral The controversy began when Katikala shared a comedy set on YouTube earlier this month. In the video, he called Charan a "feminist" for not being insecure about his wealthier wife, Upasana Konidela. He also joked that people could learn from Kalyan about divorce as neither of his ex-wives had accused him of abuse. These remarks sparked outrage among Kalyan's fans, who issued violent threats against the comedian.

Advertisement