Comedian Khan's Screen Awards joke on 'Dhurandhar 2' sparks backlash

Patel and Anand rebuke comedian Khan

Patel called out Khan on social media, saying his remarks were negative and unfair to an industry known for supporting good films and celebrating stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

Anand also stepped in, highlighting how veteran filmmakers from Juhu and Bandra have delivered hit after hit.

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh, keeps smashing box office records, becoming the first Bollywood film to cross ₹1,000 crore in India.

Zakir Khan has since announced a break from stand-up to focus on personal matters.