Comedian Khan's Screen Awards joke on 'Dhurandhar 2' sparks backlash
Comedian Zakir Khan landed in hot water after joking at the Screen Awards 2026 that Bollywood's praise for Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Dhurandhar 2) was just masking jealousy over its massive success.
His comments didn't sit well with actor Ameesha Patel and director Siddharth Anand, who both pushed back publicly.
Patel and Anand rebuke comedian Khan
Patel called out Khan on social media, saying his remarks were negative and unfair to an industry known for supporting good films and celebrating stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.
Anand also stepped in, highlighting how veteran filmmakers from Juhu and Bandra have delivered hit after hit.
Meanwhile, Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh, keeps smashing box office records, becoming the first Bollywood film to cross ₹1,000 crore in India.
Zakir Khan has since announced a break from stand-up to focus on personal matters.