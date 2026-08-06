Comedian More returns with 'Ghayal' after ₹370 biryani controversy
Entertainment
Comedian Pranit More is back with a new show called Ghayal, inspired by the fallout from his ₹370 biryani controversy.
Announcing his comeback on Instagram, More called the special "GHAYAL. I can't change what happened, but I can choose who I become because of it. Ghayal is the story of that journey. Beginning in Mumbai."
More's 'Ghayal' examines live-show backlash
Ghayal will begin in Mumbai and dives into how More dealt with the backlash after he laughed at a misogynistic comment during a live show.
Social media is divided: some people think he's copying Samay Raina's comeback narrative or say he's copying Samay, while others are just happy to see him back on stage.