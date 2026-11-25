Comedian Yash Maheshwari booked over Chhath sindoor remarks
What's the story
Stand-up comedian Yash Maheshwari is facing backlash over his remarks about the tradition of Bihari women wearing long streaks of sindoor during Chhath. Patna Police have registered an FIR against him at the Patna Cyber Police Station under Sections 75(1), 79, 351, and 352, as well as Sections 66C and 66D of the Information Technology Act. Patna Police said on X that the objectionable remarks against Bihar's women could "affect social harmony and create hostility between different communities."
Controversy
What did Maheshwari say in his comedy video?
Maheshwari's stand-up comedy video, Morally Questionable | Standup Comedy, uploaded on November 21, sparked outrage for his derogatory comments about Bihari women.
He compared the length of the sindoor worn by women from Bihar to male genitalia and likened them to Lord Hanuman.
His remarks drew laughter from the audience but triggered social media outrage, with many accusing him of insulting Bihar's culture and religious traditions.
Twitter Post
See the post by Patna Police here
दिनांक 24.11.2026 को सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म YouTube पर चैनल @Almostyash (Yash Maheshwari) के माध्यम से बिहार की महिलाओं के प्रति अभद्र एवं आपत्तिजनक टिप्पणी किए जाने के मामले में #पटना_साइबर_थाना में कांड संख्या 1550/26, दिनांक 24.11.2026, धारा 75(1), 79, 351, 352 एवं 66(C),… pic.twitter.com/Ca3jcTiTqD— Patna Police (@PatnaPolice24x7) November 25, 2026
Demands
Legal notice issued to Maheshwari
Bihar BJP leader Ritu Jaiswal has demanded FIRs against Maheshwari in every district of the state.
Congress leader and senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi also called for police intervention, saying Maheshwari's remarks are a "vile assault on our cultural dignity."
Supreme Court advocate Amita Sachdeva issued a legal notice to the comedian, giving him 24 hours to comply.
Apology
Maheshwari issues apology video
On Tuesday, Maheshwari uploaded a 93-second apology video on his YouTube channel.
He said, "It wasn't even my intention to hurt any religious sentiment or any festival or any kind of sentiment."
"I genuinely apologize. And I will make sure that no such content should be uploaded by me in the future (sic)."
Meanwhile, Maheshwari's Instagram account is currently inactive.