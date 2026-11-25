Maheshwari's stand-up comedy video, Morally Questionable | Standup Comedy, uploaded on November 21, sparked outrage for his derogatory comments about Bihari women.

He compared the length of the sindoor worn by women from Bihar to male genitalia and likened them to Lord Hanuman.

His remarks drew laughter from the audience but triggered social media outrage, with many accusing him of insulting Bihar's culture and religious traditions.