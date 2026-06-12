Comedian Virli criticized after old 'rape joke' clip on X
Entertainment
Comedian Madhur Virli is under fire after an old video of him making a "rape joke" started circulating on social media.
The clip, posted by the X handle @sachya2002, has sparked outrage for being insensitive, and comes at a time when people are already debating where to draw the line in comedy, especially after the recent "₹370 Biryani" controversy.
Backlash over Virli sparks accountability debate
Many online have called out both Virli and his audience, with one user saying, "What? This isn't comedy, it's desensitization masked as 'art.' "
The backlash has brought fresh attention to how comedians handle sensitive topics and whether there should be more accountability for jokes that cross ethical lines.