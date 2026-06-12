Comedian Virli criticized after old 'rape joke' clip on X Entertainment Jun 12, 2026

Comedian Madhur Virli is under fire after an old video of him making a "rape joke" started circulating on social media.

The clip, posted by the X handle @sachya2002, has sparked outrage for being insensitive, and comes at a time when people are already debating where to draw the line in comedy, especially after the recent "₹370 Biryani" controversy.