Comedian Walliams denies being sexual predator and regrets thoughtless behavior
Comedian David Walliams has addressed sexual misconduct allegations, saying he's not a "sexual predator" but does regret some "thoughtlessly" behavior in past relationships.
He made his statement on November 10, 2026, after The Guardian reported the claims.
Walliams acknowledges power imbalance concerns
Walliams acknowledged there can be a "power imbalance" when celebrities date but emphasized he never abused his position or did anything illegal.
He expressed genuine sadness if his actions made anyone uncomfortable, even in cases going back 20 years, and said he was devastated that some of the women he met 10 to 20 years ago have now expressed hurt or anger toward me.